More bank closures in New Jersey, is your branch on the list?
💸 South Jersey Bank to close 9 branches
💸 Dozens of bank branches have closed in New Jersey this year
💸 On-line banking has reduced the need to visit a physical branch office
A Pennsylvania based bank has announced the closure of 13 branch offices including nine in New Jersey.
It's the latest in a wave of closures that has hit New Jersey hard in 2024.
Financial analysts say with most transactions now able to be completed on-line or on a phone-based app, fewer branches are needed.
The consolidation of banks is also leading to closures.
In April, Fulton Bank acquired the assets of the failed Republic First Bank which included 32 branch offices. Many of the announced closures are for former Republic First locations.
A year of consolidations
The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance lists on its website no fewer than 10 requests from various banks to close branches in 2024.
Among the biggest number of closures comes from Provident Bank after a merger with Lakeland bank earlier this year. As a result of that merger, 22 branches throughout New Jersey are being closed.
In a statement posted on their website, Provident bank said the decision was made after a "careful and thorough review of our combined branch network" and branches were closed in areas where multiple branches were located and "a single location can serve all of our customers."
TD bank also recently announced it was closing a branch in Roseland.
Other banks to announce closures this year include: First Commerce, Somerset Regional, Gateway First, Mid Penn, BCB and Truist Banks.
Which Fulton Bank branches are closing?
A spokesman for Fulton Bank told the Philadelphia Business Journal the bank is currently notifying customers of the branches being shuttered and providing recommendations for other nearby locations they can use.
The New Jersey closures include:
✔ 1460 E. Marlton Pike (Route 70), Cherry Hill
✔ 514 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill
✔ 1302 Route 38, Hainesport
✔ 195 Greentree Road, Marlton
✔ 6 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Voorhees
✔ 153 Bridgetown Pike, Mullica Hill
✔ 303 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell
✔ 201 N. Route 73, West Berlin
✔ 1101 Tilton Road, Northfield
In addition to the closures in New Jersey, the following locations in Pennsylvania will also be closed:
✔ 1701 JFK Blvd. in Center City, Philadelphia
✔ 1220 N. Broad St. in North Philadelphia
✔ 8000 Frankford Ave. in Philadelphia
✔ 2100 Street Road, Bensalem
It is not clear how many bank employees will be affected by the closures. Fulton Bank has about 2,000 employees.
Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Another NJ Friendly's restaurant closed: Here's how many are left
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
LOOK: Popular NJ state park campground closed for the 2024 season
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom