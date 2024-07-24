✅ Sen. Bob Menendez's resignation takes effect Aug. 20

✅ Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint someone to fill out the term

✅ First Lady Tammy Murphy said she will not accept the appointment if offered

At least one name can be taken off the list of possible replacements for Sen. Robert Menendez who will leave the office on August 20.

Menendez submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday. An announcement was also made on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Murphy in a brief statement said he would "exercise his duty to make a temporary appointment" to fill out the remainder of Menendez's term until January.

And who will that person be?

First Lady Tammy Murphy, who ran a brief and unsuccessful primary Senate campaign, said she would not seek the position, according to a tweet sent late Tuesday afternoon.

“While I’m grateful for the humbling support and outreach I've received since last year, I want to reiterate that I will not accept an appointment to the U.S. Senate. As I said in March, I am completely focused on the critical work of boosting infant and maternal health, combating climate change, and uplifting the voices of those in greatest need," Murphy wrote.

Tammy Murphy's statement about Sen. Menendez senate seat Tammy Murphy's statement about Sen. Menendez senate seat (@FirstLadyNJ via X) loading...

Menendez jabs at Murphy

Menendez took a shot at Gov. Murphy in his resignation letter obtained by the NJ Globe. In the letter, Menendez ran through some highlights of his career including Superstorm Sandy recovery and getting state funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These successes led you, Governor, to call me the ‘Indispensable Senator,'” Menendez wrote.

Menendez in his letter explained that the extended time in office would give his staff the chance to "transition to other possibilities," transfer constituent files and allow for an orderly transition to his replacement. He would also have time to "close out" his Senate affairs.

Murphy was among the first to call for the three-term Democrat's resignation when the bribery charges against Menendez were announced.

Politico reported the governor's list includes former Chief of Staff George Helmy, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way and Nina Mitchell Wells. Wells was Secretary of State during the Corzine administration.

Not on the list is U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. 3rd District, the Democratic Senate candidate, who on his social media said Menendez "made the right decision for New Jersey."

State Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, told Politico that Kim would be the best choice as it would give him seniority over the rest of the incoming Congress if he is elected to the seat in November. Kim has said he would accept the appointment.

