🔵 Sen. Robert Menendez has held the seat since 2006

🔵 He was found guilty on 16 counts of accepting bribes of gold and cash

🔵 The Democrat had resisted calls for him to resign

Sen. Bob Menendez has decided to step down from his U.S. Senate seat.

The three-term Democrat submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday declaring his intention to leave the office, according to an announcement read on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

"The chair lays before the Senate a communication regarding the resignation of Sen. Mendendez. Without objection the letter will be printed in the record and spread upon the journal," Vermont Sen. Peter Welch, the day's acting chair said.

The contents of the letter were not immediately released. In a brief statement, Gov. Phil Murphy said that Menendez's resignation will be effective on Aug. 20.

“I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to the United States Senate to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve.”

Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw will be on the ballot in November. Appointing Kim would give him seniority should he win the election.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting 12/7/23

What happens now?

Menendez was found guilty of 16 counts of accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

Prosecutors said the Democrat abused his power to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates including his wife. And they said he took bribes for helping Egypt access military aid worth millions of dollars.

Sentencing is scheduled for October but Menendez says he’ll appeal. Menendez has resisted calls from almost every Democrat in the state to step down and says he never violated his public oath.

The state Democratic party did not invite Menendez to their meeting Monday night to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

Menendez's decision comes as the Senate Ethics Committee said Monday that its members had voted unanimously to review allegations that Menendez violated Senate rules, building towards potential disciplinary actions.

The ethics panel could have recommended that Menendez be censured or expelled, which would put maximum pressure on the senator to resign or pave the way for the Senate to hold a vote on his expulsion. It requires a two-thirds vote for the Senate to expel a member.

(Includes material Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

