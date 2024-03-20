Beloved ice cream shop to open new location
Now that Spring is here we can turn our attention to warm-weather pursuits, like eating ice cream
Well, here’s good news for ice cream lovers in Monmouth County. Nicholas Creamery, an extremely popular purveyor of frozen goodies, is opening its sixth location.
The new store will be in Wall at the Towne Center.
The bad news is: It’s not scheduled to open until next year.
Nicholas Creamery is a local business known for its homemade small-batch ice cream, offering a variety of unique and classic flavors.
They pride themselves on using the purest ingredients and collaborate with local businesses to showcase the best products in New Jersey.
The ice creamery currently operates five locations: Atlantic Highlands, Fair Haven, Tinton Falls, Long Branch and Middletown.
According to NJ.com, the small chain is owned by Nicholas and Melissa Harary, who also own Nicholas Barrel and Roost, a fine dining restaurant.
According to their website, Nicholas spent 20 years perfecting his small-batch recipe before opening three Nicholas Creamery shops in three years.
Nicholas Creamery via Facebook
As far as the menu, the classics are always available: Tahitian Vanilla, Good Old Fashioned Chocolate, Mint Oreo, Peanutbutterpalooza, Hudson Café Coffee Crunch, Cookies N Cream, and Brown Sugar Cookie Dough.
They also have special flavors every month, with names like Red Rumble, Lion Latte, Midnight@the Pier, PantherTracks, Warrior Brownie and many, many more.
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.