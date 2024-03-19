Get ready for Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s NJ locations

If you’re down for some Ben & Jerry’s and appreciate their variety of insane ice cream flavors like Netflix & Chill’d, Cherry Garcia, Bourban Pecan Pie, Schweddy Balls, etc., you need to know about a freebie they offer every year.

Photo by Cristi Ursea on Unsplash Photo by Cristi Ursea on Unsplash loading...

The tradition of giving a free cone dates back to 1979 after Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen survived their first brutal winter running a two man ice cream shop. The average temperature reached a record low of 14 degrees and the snowfall totaled nearly 53 inches in what the National Weather Service called “The Brutal Winter of 78-79.”

Yeah, try selling ice cream in that!

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash loading...

The business survived and went on to become a national brand with scoop shops across the country as well as being even far more popular as available for purchase in grocery stores.

To celebrate that first spring they gave out free cones. It has been an annual tradition ever since except for during the pandemic. They’re doing it again this year but with an even better twist.

kerdkanno kerdkanno loading...

Because last year’s return of Free Cone Day came so close to hitting a million cones handed out, 970,000 to be exact, this year they want you to bring family, bring friends, bring strangers.

You want three? No problem! (But holy brain freeze.) There’s no limit.

Florida Plans To Cut Financial Ties With Ben & Jerry's Over Israel Boycott Getty Images loading...

They are dying to give away one million free cones at their Ben & Jerry’s scoop stores around the globe. And you’re invited to the party.

It happens on Tuesday April 16. And you can make a glutton of yourself if you want. The company explains,

Flavors may vary based on location but fans are welcome to try any and all available flavors and are encouraged to get back in line as many times as they'd like.

Florida Plans To Cut Financial Ties With Ben & Jerry's Over Israel Boycott Getty Images loading...

After tax day the day before, maybe Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is just what you’ll need.

New Jersey Scoop Shop locations:

Hoboken

405 Washington St

Ridgewood

104-106 Franklin Ave

West New York

22 Riverwalk Place

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.