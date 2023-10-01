Enjoy a unique ice cream experience at this new NJ shop

Attention anyone with a sweet tooth in New Jersey: a new ice cream shop in Hillsborough is serving up some treats you may want to try.

Sweet Parlor opened up this summer with not only interesting, quirky flavors of ice cream but also a unique way of serving it.

Sweet Parlor offers the option of eating your scoops out of a homemade bubble waffle, something I personally had never heard of but the pictures they posted of them on their Instagram had me intrigued.

The flavors they serve are more than just your basic “chocolate” or “vanilla,” have you ever had sriracha lime-flavored ice cream? What about strawberry lemonade cookies and cream?

Those are just a few of the flavors they serve that I had never seen offered at an ice cream shop.

In addition to their bubble waffles and sundaes, they also serve milkshakes and other specialty drinks.

They call this one the Sunset Bliss.

Sweet Parlor is located at 601 US-206 Ste 25, Hillsborough Township, NJ. You can also place your order through their website.

They offer free delivery if you want to order a pint of their ice cream.

By the way, do you think you know what the most popular ice cream flavor is, at least according to Stacker?

Keep reading to see if your guess is correct!

