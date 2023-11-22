Another accused perv arrested after multiple incidents around NJ campus
🔺 NJ man arrested after alleged gropings
🔺 Rutgers students reported being touched
🔺 Second arrest for similar offenses within a month
NEW BRUNSWICK — Authorities have announced charges against a 29-year-old Somerset County man, accused in at least two groping incidents near the Rutgers University campus.
Crystaljay Ecot, of Hillsborough, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, stemming from incidents near the College Avenue campus in New Brunswick, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
On Monday, two female Rutgers students separately reported being inappropriately touched that evening by an unknown man.
Both incidents happened in the areas of Hamilton Street and College Avenue.
Investigators identified Ecot as the suspect and he was arrested on Tuesday.
Earlier in November, five attempted gropings led to the arrest of a 33-year-old New Brunswick man, Jose Paulino 2nd.
Read More: More groping incidents reported near Rutgers University | https://nj1015.com/more-groping-incidents-reported-near-rutgers-university/
On Wednesday, the incidents remained under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sean Freeman of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5217, Detective Richard McNulty of the Rutgers Police Department at 848-932-1889 or Detective Stephanie Redline of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-3316.
