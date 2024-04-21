Yum! Another Baked Bar location is coming to New Jersey
What would make a summer day in New Jersey even better? How about an ice cream sandwich that practically looks like a piece of art?
That’s how I felt when I discovered the treats served by The Baked Bar.
The ice cream shop already has two locations in the Garden State and we have another one coming soon!
For anyone unfamiliar with The Baked Bar, they offer made from scratch cookies, brownies, and ice cream - but there’s a twist.
Customers can mix and match which flavors of cookies, ice cream flavors, and toppings to make a custom ice cream sandwich like you’ve never seen.
Like this one, packed with Lucky Charms and topped with a vanilla glaze:
Or the Pistachio Walnut Chunk described as a “perfect blend of crispy on the outside and soft on the inside sprinkled with sea salt.”
Bear Tracks: Mini M&Ms, sprinkles and Oreos
Or the deliciously chaotic Kitchen Sink, consisting of pretzels, potato chips and chocolate chunks
“O.M.G.” is an understatement.
Other offerings are ice cream cups/cones/pints, sundaes and Bear Bowls, which are warm cookie or brownie bowls with ice cream.
There are shops in Long Branch and (brand new!) Asbury Park. They also run a food truck that you can spot around the Jersey shore.
The new Baked Bar location will be at 72 Easton Ave in New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
An opening date has not yet been announced but it will be this year, according to their Instagram. Here’s hoping there are more in our future!
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.