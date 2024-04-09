Young NJ driver arrested after deadly Route 1 crash
🔺Police arrest 18-year-old NJ driver
🔺Freehold man died in two-vehicle crash
🔺Young man accused of speeding, crossing median
An 18-year-old from North Brunswick has been arrested a month after a deadly two-vehicle crash on Route 1 in New Brunswick.
Noah Reyes was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in connection with the March death of 65-year-old Dennis Frick, of Freehold.
Investigators have found that Reyes was speeding in an Infiniti sedan southbound on the highway when he crossed over the median and struck Frick’s northbound Ford pickup truck.
The crash happened near the Goodkind Bridge that spans the Raritan River, tying up traffic on surrounding highways during the initial response.
Read More: Driver identified in fatal Route 1 crash, car landed on pickup
The Infiniti may have briefly landed on top of the pickup, according to images of the crash and calls to New Jersey 101.5.
Frick was remembered as a devoted family man, former U.S. Naval service member and a senior vice president with Heller Construction, according to his online obituary.
Reyes was released on pre-trial monitoring, after surrendering his passport and driver’s license.
Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to contact the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5005 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ schools with the worst attendance problems
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant