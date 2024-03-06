Route 1 closed now after crash kills driver
🚨Lanes on Route 1 were closed in both directions by the crash
🚨One driver was killed in the two-vehicle crash
NEW BRUNSWICK — One person is dead following a crash on Route 1 during the Wednesday morning commute.
Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said an Infiniti struck a Ford pick-up on northbound Route 1 near the Morris Goodkind Bridge around 7:45 a.m. The driver of the pick-up died after the crash.
The identities of the drivers were not disclosed by Ciccone.
All northbound lanes were closed immediately after the crash, creating a "ripple effect" on traffic. Delays quickly developed on Routes 1, 18, 287 and surrounding local roads.
Both directions of Route 1 were closed again as of 11 a.m. Multi-mile delays between North Brunswick and Edison developed in both directions.
SEE MORE: Not again! Murphy set to raise New Jersey gas tax — report
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Ever wonder how lakes are stocked? These NJ kids show you how at Spring Lake
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander