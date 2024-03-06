Route 1 closed now after crash kills driver

Delays on Route 1 northbound and southbound 3/6/24 (NJ DOT)

🚨Lanes on Route 1 were closed in both directions by the crash

🚨One driver was killed in the two-vehicle crash

NEW BRUNSWICK — One person is dead following a crash on Route 1 during the Wednesday morning commute.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said an Infiniti struck a Ford pick-up on northbound Route 1 near the Morris Goodkind Bridge around 7:45 a.m. The driver of the pick-up died after the crash.

The identities of the drivers were not disclosed by Ciccone.

All northbound lanes were closed immediately after the crash, creating a "ripple effect" on traffic. Delays quickly developed on Routes 1, 18, 287 and surrounding local roads.

Both directions of Route 1 were closed again as of 11 a.m. Multi-mile delays between North Brunswick and Edison developed in both directions.

Police response to a crash on Route 1 in New Brunswick 3/6/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News)
