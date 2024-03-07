Driver identified in fatal Route 1 crash, car landed on pickup

🔵 The 18-year-old driver of an Infiniti lost control and crossed the median of Route 1

🔵 The Infiniti may have landed on top of a pickup truck

🔵 The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the crash scene

NEW BRUNSWICK — A sedan crossed over a median on Route 1 and struck a pick up traveling in the opposite direction Wednesday morning, killing the driver, according to investigators.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccione said the Ford pickup was headed north approaching the Morris Goodkind Bridge in New Brunswick just after 7 a.m. The driver of a southbound Infiniti lost control and hit the pickup. The driver of the pickup, Dennis Frick, 65, of Freehold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti driver is an 18-year-old from North Brunswick who was not injured in the crash, according to Ciccione.

The Infiniti may have landed on top of the pickup, according to images of the crash and calls to New Jersey 101.5 Fast Traffic.

Delays on Route 1 northbound and southbound 3/6/24 Delays on Route 1 northbound and southbound 3/6/24 (NJ DOT) loading...

Fourth fatal crash of 2024 on Route 1

No charges have been filed in the case and the investigation is ongoing, according to Ciccione.

Both directions of Route 1 were closed for nearly five hours between North Brunswick and Edison during the initial investigation causing multi-mile delays.

The crash was the fourth fatal crash on Route 1 in Middlesex County, according to State Police records.

Ciccione asked anyone with information about the crash or video footage is asked to call Officer Gliottone of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5005 or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

