3 NJ men charged, 1 unknown in double shooting near Rutgers U.

🔴 Woman shot by stray bullet while inside her apartment

🔴 Investigators found shots were fired from a vehicle

🔴 Identity of a fourth suspect remains unknown

NEW BRUNSWICK — Investigators are looking for a fourth suspect after filing charges against three men in connection to a double shooting near Rutgers University campus.

Two victims associated with Rutgers were shot just blocks away from the main university campus in New Brunswick early Friday morning, Rutgers police said.

One victim, a woman, was hit by a stray bullet while inside her residence above the Golden Rail Pub on Easton Avenue, police said. Video from News 12 New Jersey showed a bullet hole in a window. The other victim was a man, though authorities did not say where he was when the shooting occurred.

Both victims were taken to the hospital after police arrived around 2 a.m. The man has been released but the woman was still being treated for her injuries as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators found shots were fired from a vehicle

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Sunday that three men have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Shooting in New Brunswick near Easton Ave 4/5/24 (New Brunswick Today via Facebook) Shooting in New Brunswick near Easton Ave 4/5/24 (New Brunswick Today via Facebook) loading...

Walter Rodriguez-Cardenas, 20, was arrested Saturday in his home city of Plainfield. Ciccone said that he was driving the vehicle involved in the shooting.

He is charged with third-degree armed riot and third-degree hindering apprehension of another.

The shooter, Christian Farmer, 22, of New Brunswick, was arrested in Somerville on Saturday, according to Ciccone.

Shooting in New Brunswick near Easton Ave 4/5/24 (New Brunswick Today via Facebook) Shooting in New Brunswick near Easton Ave 4/5/24 (New Brunswick Today via Facebook) loading...

Farmer was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

The same day, Ryan Nasi, 22, of Hillsborough, was also arrested in Somerville. He was charged with third-degree armed riot.

Ciccone said that a fourth person involved in the shooting remains unidentified. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact New Brunswick police Det. Freeman at 732-745-5200.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker