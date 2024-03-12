How you can get free ice cream in NJ this month

It doesn’t have to be summertime to enjoy some ice cream but it definitely helps. That’s why many places around the Garden State are starting to promote their products as the warmer weather starts to roll in.

Rita’s Italian Ice, for example, makes their opening day a very big deal. They are only open for the spring/summer season so this is expected.

But a place like Dairy Queen, which is open all year round, is ready to get everyone’s favorite summer snack out there by offering something special.

On March 19, the first day of Spring, you’ll want to head to the nearest Dairy Queen for Free Cone Day.

What is Free Cone Day?

It’s exactly what it sounds like. You’ll get a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen on March 19.

Why is it free?

The company offers this treat for free at the start of the longer days and warmer weather. Although some enjoy a cold treat like ice cream during the winter, Dairy Queen says, “a cone just hits differently when the ground begins to thaw.”

What kind of ice cream can I get?

Dairy Queen is offering a small vanilla cone limited to one per person while supplies last.

And because free ice cream is just not enough, if you’re a DQ rewards member, you’ll also get double the points on food purchases on March 19.

You shouldn’t have a problem finding a Dairy Queen as there are 73 locations across New Jersey.

