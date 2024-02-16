The worst pizza in the country has 14 locations in New Jersey

How can there possibly be bad pizza in New Jersey? We are one of the top states in the country to have the best pizza, so what gives?

We all have our go-to pizzeria that we rarely steer away from and there are more “good” places than “bad” in our area but not every food item will live up to our expectations. That’s where this new report comes in.

24/7 Wall St recently reported on the five pizza chains that everyone needs to avoid and New Jersey has multiple locations.

The list is very interesting as at least one of these places is popular in our state if you’re looking for “chain” pizza.

Dominos sits at the #5 mark for “lack of consistent quality” and “low-quality toppings”. Even after Dominos tried to improve its recipe, it still doesn’t live up to consumer’s expectations.

Dominos has 175 locations across the Garden State.

Remember Little Caesars? There are way fewer locations now than there were about 15-20 years ago, but it still exists in New Jersey and it sits at the #2 spot for the worst pizza in the country.

The criticism it has is its slogan, “HOT-N-READY” pizza. Sounds convenient when you are told you can walk, order your pizza, and it’s in your hands super-fast. But shouldn’t we be concerned when the pizza is ready to go before you even pay for the pie?

It’s not everyone’s first choice, but it’s not the worst pizza in America.

I have been to plenty of birthday parties at this place when I was a kid, but I never really thought about the quality of the pizza at the age of 6.

Chuck E. Cheese was ranked the worst pizza in the country by 24/7 Wall St.

The place has been going through a lot of changes even in recent years like the phase-out of their animatronics, but apparently, their pizza has never changed.

I will be honest, I don’t know many adults who are “in the mood” for Chuck E. Cheese pizza when ordering a pie for dinner, but are the kids really analyzing the content of the pizza?

There are 14 Chuck E. Cheese locations in New Jersey. I wonder how long they will last…

