Check out these Central Jersey pizza night go-to places

It's Friday night. When I was a kid, it was pizza night. My dad would drive home from his shop in Westmont, New Jersey to our home in Cherry Hill and make a stop at the old "Woodcrest Pizza".

They had a great pepperoni or plain cheese for those Fridays in Lent. It was a great memory and a fun expectation as a kid.

As an adult, well, not much has changed. I no longer have a regular schedule as I'm out with 2, 3, 4, or even 5 events a day, but when we get a chance, the pizza night is a thing.

We are having one tonight with friends who are joining us for our "detox/retox" celebration.

We're starting the night with a hot yoga class with our friends at Breathing Dragon Yoga: the detox. Yes, I've been known to sweat out 2-4 pounds in a hot yoga class!

Then we'll gather at our house for a little retox: pizza, beer, and martinis.

We love pizza and New Jersey has some great ones. Tonight's selection is coming from one of our local favorites, Nomad's Pizza in Princeton.

What's your go-to pizza place? We're making a list!

Spadea's Go-to Pizza List

Nomad's Pizza in Princeton

Amalfi's in Lawrenceville

Pizza Star in Princeton

Alfonso's in Montgomery

New World Pizza in Skillman

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

