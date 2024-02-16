Check out these Central Jersey pizza night go-to places
It's Friday night. When I was a kid, it was pizza night. My dad would drive home from his shop in Westmont, New Jersey to our home in Cherry Hill and make a stop at the old "Woodcrest Pizza".
They had a great pepperoni or plain cheese for those Fridays in Lent. It was a great memory and a fun expectation as a kid.
As an adult, well, not much has changed. I no longer have a regular schedule as I'm out with 2, 3, 4, or even 5 events a day, but when we get a chance, the pizza night is a thing.
We are having one tonight with friends who are joining us for our "detox/retox" celebration.
We're starting the night with a hot yoga class with our friends at Breathing Dragon Yoga: the detox. Yes, I've been known to sweat out 2-4 pounds in a hot yoga class!
Then we'll gather at our house for a little retox: pizza, beer, and martinis.
We love pizza and New Jersey has some great ones. Tonight's selection is coming from one of our local favorites, Nomad's Pizza in Princeton.
What's your go-to pizza place? We're making a list!
Spadea's Go-to Pizza List
Nomad's Pizza in Princeton
Amalfi's in Lawrenceville
Pizza Star in Princeton
Alfonso's in Montgomery
New World Pizza in Skillman
New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places
