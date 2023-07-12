Top pizza places in NJ voted by NJ 101.5 morning show listeners
Of course, we started the day talking about pizza. And a great spot that I visited this week, Jersey Pizza Boys in Avenel.
So I asked our listeners to offer their favorites up so we can plan the next meet and greet!
Here's some of the best pizza from our listeners:
Mayor Mark Taylor in Florham Park suggested Reservoir in South Orange
Keith and Lisa in Brick suggested Federici's in Freehold
Gene in Belmar suggested Vic's in Bradley Beach
Gary in Colts Neck suggested Birravino in Red Bank
Mark in Perth Amboy suggested Strawberries Pub on Route 35 in Woodbridge
