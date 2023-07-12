Top pizza places in NJ voted by NJ 101.5 morning show listeners

(Photo: Nik Owens, Unplash)

Of course, we started the day talking about pizza. And a great spot that I visited this week, Jersey Pizza Boys in Avenel.

Bill Spadea and owner of Jersey Pizza Boys (Carmine)
Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea)
So I asked our listeners to offer their favorites up so we can plan the next meet and greet!

Here's some of the best pizza from our listeners:

Mayor Mark Taylor in Florham Park suggested Reservoir in South Orange

Keith and Lisa in Brick suggested Federici's in Freehold

Gene in Belmar suggested Vic's in Bradley Beach

Gary in Colts Neck suggested Birravino in Red Bank

Mark in Perth Amboy suggested Strawberries Pub on Route 35 in Woodbridge

Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with.
