One of the best local NJ pizza places is in Mercer County

It's a must-visit when in the Princeton area.

The pizza takes bar pizza to the next level. It's the service, the simplicity, and the pepperoni. The pepperoni. The thin crust, melty cheese, and cups of pizza oil that form on top of the cooked pepperoni are some of my favorite things about Princeton.

Want to thank my friends Bryan "Bucky" Boccanfuso who ran for Sheriff in Mercer County and LIsaa Richford, the GOP chair in Mercer, for inviting me and Jodi in for their election night event.

Turns out, Bucky's cousin Angela owns Conte's Pizza.

I want to thank the great servers who kept the beer flowing and the pizza coming! Cynthia, Elena, and Lisa do an outstanding job and yes, next time I'll have cash to tip! See you all at Conte's soon!

