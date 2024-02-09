Indulge in the best square pizza on National Pizza Day in NJ

No, it’s not Christmas but National Pizza Day is up there as one of the best days of the year.

Who doesn’t love pizza? Even though it’s just an excuse to order a pie, all of New Jersey on February 9 will be indulging.

For us Catholics, this comes at a great time as Ash Wednesday happens to fall on Valentine’s Day and with no-meat Fridays, pizza is usually the way to go.

I recently moved to Monmouth County and even though I know enough about the area, there are a lot of ins and outs that we are slowly starting to discover.

One place we knew we had to visit was a pizza spot that didn’t need Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports to make a stop but still cool that he did.

And with his visit, Dave named Brooklyn Square Pizza the best square pizza he’s ever had and gave them an 8.9 rating which is a big deal especially since his go-to is a round, thin-crust pie.

Knowing the reputation this place has, we decided to visit Brooklyn Square in Manalapan.

The location is very interesting as it sits in a strip mall on a local road across the street from the Englishtown Flea Market.

We ordered the Upside Down Square and brought it home for dinner and Portnoy was right, it’s the best square I’ve ever had.

I have always said nothing beats a square slice from L&B Spumoni Gardens in Brooklyn, but I have definitely changed my mind.

As I looked into Brooklyn Square a little more, I have to mention the owner, Peter, who while running a successful business, was battling Hodgkin's lymphoma.

When Portnoy made his appearance, Peter was coming back from the hospital.

It’s an amazing establishment with the friendliest staff.

If Manalapan is out of your way, Brooklyn Square Pizza has locations in:

Jackson

and Toms River

Happy eating.

