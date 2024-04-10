Best pizza places in New Jersey: West Jersey Edition

Not sure what we mean by "West Jersey"? Check out my analysis and map HERE.

The divide is geographical with the towns in NJ either closer to the Delaware River than the Atlantic Ocean or as in the case of Atlantic and Cape May counties, cultural affiliation closer to Philadelphia than New York.

If you say "I'm headed to the city" and you mean Philly, you live in West Jersey.

If "the city" is New York, you live in East Jersey.

Sussex County is an exception to the City Rule, but given the proximity to Pennsylvania and the Delaware Water Gap, it's West.

So here you go West Jersyans, your best place for a great pizza.

Fedora Bistro Cafe & Pizza in Lawrenceville

Kate and Al's at the Columbus Market in Columbus

Enzo Pizzeria & Pasta Grill in Washington

Mario & Franks II in Fieldsboro

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Cherry Hill

Varsity Pizza in Lawrenceville

Riviera Pizza in Medford Lakes

De Lorenzo’s in Robbinsville

If you're into homemade pizza, my friend Dennis Malloy has a recipe for you.

