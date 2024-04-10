Best pizza places in New Jersey: West Jersey Edition
Not sure what we mean by "West Jersey"? Check out my analysis and map HERE.
The divide is geographical with the towns in NJ either closer to the Delaware River than the Atlantic Ocean or as in the case of Atlantic and Cape May counties, cultural affiliation closer to Philadelphia than New York.
If you say "I'm headed to the city" and you mean Philly, you live in West Jersey.
If "the city" is New York, you live in East Jersey.
Sussex County is an exception to the City Rule, but given the proximity to Pennsylvania and the Delaware Water Gap, it's West.
So here you go West Jersyans, your best place for a great pizza.
Fedora Bistro Cafe & Pizza in Lawrenceville
Kate and Al's at the Columbus Market in Columbus
Enzo Pizzeria & Pasta Grill in Washington
Mario & Franks II in Fieldsboro
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Cherry Hill
Varsity Pizza in Lawrenceville
Riviera Pizza in Medford Lakes
De Lorenzo’s in Robbinsville
