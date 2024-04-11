Best pizza places in New Jersey: East Jersey edition
That's right, there is an East and a West New Jersey.
It came up the other day after I was reporting on the Jersey Shore Pizza War. Of course, I started thinking about how many great pizza places there are across the Garden State.
We had so many people respond that the list had to be broken down into regions. My thought was to go old school and divide the list between East and West which I think is a better representation of the cultural differences across our state.
SEE MORE: Best pizza places in New Jersey: West Jersey edition
Check out the list below and if you don't see your favorite on this list, hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and tell me about it.
Nolas Osteria and Pizza in Garwood
Pies Place in Bayville
Nancy’s Towne House in Rahway
Conca D’oro in Forked River
Queen Margherita in Nutley
Talula’s in Asbury Park
Pete and Elda’s in Neptune City
Carmela’s Pizza in Monroe
Columbia Inn in Montville
Val’s Tavern in Fair Haven
Pompeii Pizza in Clark
Manville Pizza in Manville
My friend Dennis Malloy has his own favorites too:
Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.