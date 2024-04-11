Best pizza places in New Jersey: East Jersey edition

That's right, there is an East and a West New Jersey.

It came up the other day after I was reporting on the Jersey Shore Pizza War. Of course, I started thinking about how many great pizza places there are across the Garden State.

We had so many people respond that the list had to be broken down into regions. My thought was to go old school and divide the list between East and West which I think is a better representation of the cultural differences across our state.

Check out the list below and if you don't see your favorite on this list, hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and tell me about it.

Nolas Osteria and Pizza in Garwood

Pies Place in Bayville

Nancy’s Towne House in Rahway

Conca D’oro in Forked River

Queen Margherita in Nutley

Talula’s in Asbury Park

Pete and Elda’s in Neptune City

Carmela’s Pizza in Monroe

Columbia Inn in Montville

Val’s Tavern in Fair Haven

Pompeii Pizza in Clark

Manville Pizza in Manville

My friend Dennis Malloy has his own favorites too:

