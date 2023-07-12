Check out this spectacular pizza place in Middlesex County, NJ

Found another one! My friend Mona, who is one of our hardest-working volunteers, introduced me to her high school friend, Carmine who owns "Jersey Pizza Boys".

Bill Spadea and owner of Jersey Pizza Boys (Carmine) Bill Spadea and owner of Jersey Pizza Boys (Carmine) loading...

Of course, they were featured by Barstool Sports and received a very respectable 8.1 rating. As Dave Portnoy explained, it was one of the highest scores he gives for non-coal-fired pizza!

It was great to meet Carmine and his sons, sister, and dad.

Carmine and family, Bill Sadea Carmine and family, Bill Sadea loading...

Carmine and family, Bill Sadea Carmine and family, Bill Sadea loading...

Great family, awesome pizza. I was about 40 minutes late to the small business meet & greet because there are two things you can count on in the Garden State, great pizza and terrible traffic!

Carmine sent me home with three different pizzas: cheese, grandmothers, and Detroit.

Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) loading...

All delicious. The cheese brought me back to two great pies at the Jersey Shore, Mack's Pizza in Wildwood and Klee's in Seaside Heights. The grandma pie had a perfect balance of ricotta and meatballs and the Detroit, well, let's say the cheese crust was perfect.

Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) loading...

Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) loading...

Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) loading...

Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) Jersey Pizza Boys (Bill Spadea) loading...

Thanks to Mona and her great family, her daughter Nina and her friend Vanessa, and "Nonna" her mom, turned out to join the crowd.

Bill Spadea, Nonna, Mona, Vanessa, Nina Bill Spadea, Nonna, Mona, Vanessa, Nina loading...

Appreciate Carmine and his sister, dad, and sons for the hospitality, energy, patience (we rescheduled a few times!), and of course outstanding pizza!

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom