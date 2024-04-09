Great NJ pizza spots competed in Jersey’s Pizza Wars

Chef Umberto from Zi Marie’s in Toms River hosted an incredible event to celebrate the excellent pizza offerings throughout the Jersey Shore. You remember Chef Umberto for his incredible restaurant which very kindly named a sandwich after me.

It's a meatball sub, order it as "the Bill Spadea meatball special".

The Chef is at it again, giving back to the community and celebrating and promoting other great restaurants around the shore area.

He hosted "Pizza Wars" at the Clarion Hotel on Toute 37 in Toms River.

The Chef was joined by Chef David Burke famous for more than a few successful restaurants around the country and world.

We had a four-event day so I couldn't stay to see who won, but Chef Umberto called into the show to share the winner - Zoni's in Red Bank.

And Chef Burke nailed it when he said the real reason that Jersey Pizza is so good is...attitude.

Here are a few other pizza spots that New Jerseyans like to visit.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

