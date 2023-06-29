These Central Jersey homemade ice cream spots are a must-visit this summer

Ice cream is the go-to on a hot summer day and in New Jersey, there are plenty of places to stop and get a cup or a cone when you’re in the mood.

But we are full of chain spots which is not a horrible thing, but if you’re going to indulge, why not treat yourself to homemade ice cream?

Most of these NJ small businesses that serve their own ice cream recipe come up with the craziest, most delicious flavors that you can’t find anywhere else.

Plus, it tastes homemade. That’s the key.

These types of places remind me of my childhood. My friends and I would walk to our local spot and get the best ice cream that I still stand by today.

If you’re ever in the Franklin Park area, you need to make a stop at Confectionately Yours or “Confects” as the locals call it. Back in the day, we would go for their amazing homemade ice cream, and homemade chocolates, and would walk away purchasing a Beanie Baby or two.

Since then, they’ve also expanded to a restaurant, but still serve top-notch homemade ice cream, including an outdoor to-go window.

The Central Jersey area has plenty of great places just like this in your area that you can enjoy during a hot summer day.

Scoop to My Lou in East Brunswick

Polar Cub Ice Cream in Whitehouse Station

The Bent Spoon in Princeton

Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford

Summer Ville Homemade Ice Cream

Ava's Homemade Ice Cream

Halo Pub in Princeton

Jersey Freeze in Freehold

The Ice Cream House in Edison

Milltown Ice Cream Depot in Milltown

Magnifico's Ice Cream in East Brunswick

Magic Fountain Union Creamery Homemade Ice Cream in Union

If I missed your favorite local spot, send me an email so we can add it to the list!

