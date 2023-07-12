This is NJ’s favorite ice cream flavor, according to a new study

While many “National Days” on the calendar seem pointless (I’m looking at you, whatever “Barbie in a Blender Day” is on July 27), some are definitely worth celebrating. One that sticks out is "National Ice Cream Day" on Sun. July 16.

Is there a better way to end a hot summer day than with a cup or cone filled with your favorite ice cream? Not for my money.

But do you know if you share your favorite flavor with the majority of the Garden State?

Here's the scoop (pun intended): a recent study was put out by Scholaroo detailing each state’s favorite ice cream flavor.

For National Ice Cream Day, Scholaroo analyzed consumer tracking data of online shopping data to determine the increase in people’s appetite for ice cream.

Now we’ve had some interesting flavors in New Jersey, remember when those Cicadas took over for the summer and The Bent Spoon in Princeton put them in ice cream?

Or how about when Windy Brow Farms decided that our favorite breakfast meat needed to be in ice cream?

Whether you call it Taylor Ham or pork roll, I’m pretty sure it’s still not going to top our list of favorite ice cream flavors.

According to Scholaroo’s data, we share our favorite flavor with 22 other states, including our neighbors, New York, and Delaware.

Here are NJ’s top five favorite ice cream flavors:

5️⃣ Neapolitan

4️⃣ Rocky Road

3️⃣ Cherry

2️⃣ Cookie Dough

That's right, NJ’s favorite ice cream flavor is Chocolate. This should come as no surprise, considering we’re home to the Mars Factory, we in the Garden State know our way around chocolate.

Personally, I’m surprised Cherry made our top five over something classic like Vanilla, or something we crave in NJ like Coffee.

See below for the favorite ice cream flavor of each state, or click here to see the full list of each state’s top five.

Looking for other ways you can enjoy this summer? Take a look at the county fairs you can visit throughout the Garden State!

Another way to beat the heat? A nice cold drink. See if your favorite beverage is the signature drink of one of these United States.

