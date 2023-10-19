HILLSBOROUGH — Two properties that have been eyed as locations for warehouses will likely be bought out by the township and be preserved as open space.

Hillsborough officials say they're finalizing negotiations to acquire the areas and add them to the township's open space inventory.

The two properties — one on Amwell Rd. and the other on Millstone River Rd. — have pending warehouse applications filed by developers.

Residents have been voicing their concerns — for more than two years — over the proposed developments. And on Tuesday, an ordinance to authorize the purchase of the properties by the township of Hillsborough will be introduced at the committee meeting.

"We want to protect the open space in this township," Deputy Mayor Robert Britting told New Jersey 101.5. "There's no way in heck we want to give up our way of life for trucks going up and down our country roads."

The cost of the purchases will be made public at the meeting on Tuesday.

The purchases would come out of the township's open space fund, which Britting describes as "very well managed."

"This is at no additional cost to the taxpayer," Britting said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New Jersey 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker