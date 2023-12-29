Pennsylvania man dies in Hillsborough, NJ crash

🔴Smoke was coming out of the engine when police arrived at the crash

HILLSBOROUGH — A Pennsylvania man was killed and his passenger was severely injured in a crash early Friday morning when their vehicle crashed into a stone wall.

Steven Christiano, 55, of Upper Black Eddy, Pennsylvania, lost control of his vehicle and hit the wall head-on while driving south on River Road (County Road 625) near the Basilone Bridge just after midnight, police said.

Christiano was unconscious and his passenger, a 51-year-old woman, had a leg injury when police arrived and found smoke coming out of the engine compartment.

Christiano was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset where he was pronounced dead. His passenger was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment.

The identity of the passenger or her relationship with Christiano was not disclosed.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 908-369-4323.

It was the first fatal crash of the year in Hillsborough during 2023.

