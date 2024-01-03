NJ cops hunt shoplifters after Wawa accidentally left doors unlocked

🚨 Customers entered a Wawa accidentally left unlocked early New Year's Day

🚨 Customers stole items from the store

🚨 Wall police are reviewing security video

WALL – To steal or not to steal? That was the question at this Wawa.

Township police are looking for the customers who found an unattended Wawa on Route 35 in the early hours of New Year's Day and helped themselves to items without purchasing them.

A note on the door indicated the store would be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. No employees were on duty.

However, the lock on the door of the store that is normally open 24 hours a day was broken, allowing people to walk in.

What was taken?

Police Chief Sean O’Halloran told News 12 that just two people left money at the register. Approximately $175 worth of snacks, drinks and smokeless tobacco went out the door with between 15 and 20 young adults.

Police said they reviewing surveillance footage to identify the customers who took items without paying.

