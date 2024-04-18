Man, 78, suffers life-threatening injuries in Wall, NJ crash

🔴 A 78-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Wall

🔴 The driver was an 82-year-old man, investigators said

🔴 No charges have been issued

WALL — The cause of a car crash involving a pedestrian in the Monmouth County township is under investigation, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, April 15, Wall Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 35 and Warren Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

An 82-year-old man driving a 2007 Maserati was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Route 35 southbound when he struck a 78-year-old man who was trying to cross the road, according to the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the high-end luxury sports vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with authorities. No charges or summonses have been issued as of Thursday morning.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Brian Boryszewski at The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Department Sergeant Andrew Baldino at 732-449-4500, extension 1174.

