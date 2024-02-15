It truly is the end of an era for this beloved market in Red Bank, NJ. And for some, this closure may feel rather sudden.

The Sickles name has been part of our family for many years, going back to employment at their Little Silver location. It was there that I got introduced to their amazing pies, along with everything else they offered.

I mention the pies because they were among my favorites. And as for my kids, you couldn't go wrong with the cookies. What can I say? We all have a sweet tooth.

But it's so much more than that. The meats, produce, and other amazing items are what make Sickles Market so unique.

So when they announced plans to open a Red Bank market, we were beyond excited. That location opened in August 2020.

However, due to the global pandemic happening at the time, the store never really had a fair launch. Still, the Sickles family pushed forward with their beautiful new market.

Now, nearly four years later, that dream has come to an end. And as they noted on their Instagram page, a heavy heart doesn't even begin to cover it.

Sickles Market in Red Bank, NJ, suddenly closes for good The shocking announcement was made via their Instagram page. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Google Maps (Francis Lippolis) via Canva Google Maps (Francis Lippolis) via Canva loading...

Our family, along with so many other loyal customers, will truly miss the Red Bank market. At least we'll still have their Little Silver market to go to.

It's very sad that the Sickles Family had to make this decision. Unfortunately, so many other small businesses also had to shutter their doors over the past year for similar reasons... especially eateries.

Here's a look at some of the others who had to make the tough decision to close up shop in their communities. Hopefully, 2024 will allow many of these businesses to make a comeback.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors Remembering the Gateway Diner in Westville, South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.