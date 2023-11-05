NJ’s Source Brewing announces new beers perfect for fall

We made it through spooky season but we still have over a month of fall left. What better way to enjoy the cooler weather than with a cold, locally-made beer?

That’s where Source Farmhouse Brewery has us covered. They’ve announced two new brews made in collaboration with 1st in Coffee that sound tasty and perfect for fall.

First is the Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro Milk Stout.

It’s described on their Instagram as having

notes of freshly roasted coffee, sweet vanilla cream, glazed pumpkin donuts, cinnamon, and that glorious smell you get hit with when you walk into your favorite coffee shop in the middle of autumn.

It has an ABV of 7.5%, so enjoy it responsibly.

The second coffee collaboration is the “Probably the Best Coffee Stout” with another 7.5% ABV.

The coffee variety used (fittingly named “Probably the Best Coffee”) perfectly compliments the toasty, nutty, milk chocolatey, and roasty aromas and flavors of this tasty milk stout. This gorgeous brown beer was also conditioned on rich Ghanaian cacao nibs, whole Saigon cinnamon sticks, and Madagascar vanilla.

Sales for the Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout and "Probably the Best Coffee" Stout started Friday Nov. 3; Any orders can be picked up in Source Farmhouse Brewery's taproom at 300 Rt. 34, Colts Neck, NJ.

Taproom hours are as follows:

🍺 Monday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

You can place your order here.

Note from the employees: they ask that you only place an online order if you are able to pick it up within one week of purchase.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

