Jersey Shore businesses to check out on your next visit

If you are headed to the shore this summer, there's a good chance that you'll be headed to Point Pleasant Beach.

And when you hit the boardwalk, you have to stop at Martell's Tiki Bar.

Four restaurants, live music, and one of the best bars at the Jersey Shore.

Located on Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Martell's has been a go-to location at the shore for several decades. We caught up with one of the owners, Scott, and talked about the history of the place and the service to visitors at the Shore. Jodi and I were there to celebrate the staff and former owners of the Club House in Plainfield.

This is the annual gathering since the place closed several years ago. Martell's was packed. The beer was flowing and everyone was in a celebratory mood.

Of course, for Jodi and I, it was the capstone of a long day on the trail that had us in Middlesex and Union counties before heading South to support our friends at Martell's.

Our trip across the state this weekend included a stop to see our friends Heather and Tom at Prince's Farm Stand which is a huge part of the Mountainside, NJ community.

What's your go-to place at the Jersey Shore?

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈