These NJ businesses will help with your storm flooding issues

Water in the basement, damage to the deck, roof, or siding?

It's no surprise with the high wind gusts and driving rain from the Tuesday night/Wednesday morning storm.

Home flood loading...

The good news is that there are plenty of companies ready to help you in your time of need. If you're making a quick sigh of relief because your basement didn't flood, it's time to ensure you're ready if it happens.

If you lost power and had to head out into the driving rain to crank up the gas generator and then head back out after four hours to refuel, you might need a whole-house natural gas generator.

Ron Urban from Advanced Solar

H2GO NJ from Nick in Morristown

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

TheraClean Restoration from Martin in Columbus

Ken Lange Construction from Bob in Hunterdon

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

MAR-NIC General Contractors from John in New Brunswick

(canva) (canva) loading...

Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom