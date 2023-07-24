Best late-night diners in NJ: Leave your review

This Small Business Monday, I asked the question about where to go for a late-night meal in the Garden State. Driving home from Atlantic City on Saturday night after hosting a show, Jodi and I were hungry.

We had passed on the employee/crew cafeteria offered to us at Harrah's. Then we drove past a line out the door for late-night pasta at Angelos in AC. The last seating there was 9:30 so we kept going.

For a brief moment, we considered turning around and heading back to the casinos. After all, we've had some decent late-night food at the Hard Rock. Thinking that at 9 p.m. there would be something open along our 90-minute trek home.

No luck.

Passing through Absecon, Egg Harbor, Hammonton ... nothing. Closed diners and darkened windows on small mom-and-pop restaurants. We talked about remembering late nights decades ago when it was easy to find a bite at just about any time.

We even hopped off the expressway at Route 73 to go through Marlton, Cherry Hill and Moorestown to see if something was open. Even Olga's diner in the new location on Route 73 was closed.

Although I'm sure there were some bars that were open, how many had the kitchen open late? Here's a list that I came up with from searching online, but I can't vouch for these because I haven't been there.

A little help? Please check out the list and leave your review through the free New Jersey 101.5 app chat. I'll read some of them on air this week!

Ott's Bar & Restaurant — Open until 1 a.m. with several South Jersey locations.

Edison Diner — Open until 1 a.m. on weekends

Edison Diner, Located by Route 1 Edison Diner, Located by Route 1 loading...

Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Wayne

South Star Diner in Mount Holly: Open 24 hours

