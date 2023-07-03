NJ small businesses open on Fourth of July holiday for you

Like many of you, I worked this holiday Monday in order to bring you the latest on the airwaves! Although I'm off on Tuesday, the station goes to music Monday at 7 p.m., I do have several events on the Fourth so still a working day!

Many of you are working as well, here's a list of the folks that are working through the holiday (at least open on Monday!):

Ryan the Uber driver called the show to say he got up early and started taking customers at 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

By 7:30a.m. he already had eight fares!

He wanted us to know he's upgrading to the next Uber level "Uber XL" after he buys his next Volkswagen from "World Volkswagen of Neptune" where salesman Nico is making him a great deal!

Cara in Keyport is working hard at the "Miles of Smiles" day-care center in Keyport.

Tom in New Brunswick works for the power company and is keeping the lights on through the holiday, and yes, he's working on the Fourth too.

Mayor Mark Taylor will be hosting and walking in the longest-running 4th of July parade in New Jersey: 66 years and running in beautiful Florham Park, NJ.

Mayor Ace Gallagher from Hanover is open today with his tree company, "Stump Grinding and Tree Service". Reach him at acegallagher@gmail.com

Alan from Phillipsburg is on his way to Long Hill Contracting to dig the foundation and fill in the septic.

Anne in Deal is an at-home nurse with 52 clients and she sees them every other month. She's working till 5 p.m. tonight.

Nurse holding patient's hands KatarzynaBialasiewicz loading...

Jim in Branchburg is the CEO and principal of a special education and teacher development company, "Laurel Education Group". They serve 100 students throughout the school year and for summer programs.

Gary in Colts Neck is a landscape designer and Owner of "Federico's" in Colts Neck with his wife Michelle.

