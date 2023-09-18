Small business spotlight: Que Pasta in Bergen County, NJ

As the downloads of our New Jersey 101.5 app increase and the morning show enters its second month On Demand, listenership is growing far beyond the traditional broadcast signal.

I'm finding more and more listeners and fans in areas where the show is relatively new.

Over the weekend, we had a busy run of events supporting local candidates and local businesses. On Sunday, I stopped by to speak at an event for three candidates running for local office in Elmwood Park.

Robert Colletti is running for re-election as mayor, Lorraine Pellegrine is running for re-election to the town council and Pamela Troisi is challenging an incumbent on the council.

If all three win, the Republicans will win control of the town government.

The room was energized and ready to mobilize for a win in November.

I want to thank our friend Joe Nasso.

I met owner Willy and his son Willy Jr. who maintain one of the best-kept secrets in Saddle Brook, Que Pasta.

One of the best dishes they make, one that has customers from across Bergen coming back, is the bucatini pasta with bolognese.

They make their own pasta and the ingredients for the homemade sauces are fresh and delicious.

Next time you're in the area, stop in and say hi to Willy and Willy Jr. and enjoy a great meal in a great atmosphere.

Que Pasta has a full bar and plenty of parking!

See where I'm going to be next by clicking here and come meet me on the trail. See you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

