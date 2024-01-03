NJ small businesses to know before it snows
Are you ready to dig out? Are you ready if the power goes out?
Do you have a go-to guy to get that generator tuned up and ready for a serious weather event?
How about a company to come in and repair damage to your home after the storm?
There are plenty of places across New Jersey ready to help you as the first storm in recent memory descends on our area.
Our listeners helped us build a list.
If you've got a company to add, please call the show when I'm on the air 1-800-283-1015 or hit us up on the NJ 101.5 app.
Red's Generator Service
As suggested by Brand in Middletown, they will clear the vents around your generator.
Longford Landscaping
As suggested by Mick in Hamilton
Higgins Grounds Maintenance
As suggested by Sherry in Bayville
MLH Small Engine Repair
As suggested by Gina in Branchburg, her husband Jason. started the business in 2020 and services lawn equipment and snow blowers.
Federico's Landscape Design
As suggested by Gary in Colts Neck
Peter W. Traub Roofing & Carpentry
As suggested by Peter in Berkeley Heights
