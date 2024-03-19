Here is when to expect NJ’s last snowfall of the 2023-24 season

For lack of a better word, the winter of 2023-24 was ... weird.

Total snowfall was definitely below average. There were only six 2" snow storms reported in New Jersey, the last of which wrapped up over a month ago, on February 17th. When the final numbers are tallied, I suspect most of the state will end up about a foot below normal in total snowfall.

Average annual snowfall across the Northeast U.S. New Jersey ranges from about 15" south to over 50" to the north. (NOAA / NCEI) Average annual snowfall across the Northeast U.S. New Jersey ranges from about 15" south to over 50" to the north. (NOAA / NCEI) loading...

Having said that, it was not a "zero snow" winter, like in 2022-23 and 2019-20 in South Jersey.

Even though snowfall was minimal, our weather was still incredibly active. Heavy rain storms were the story in both January and early March, producing significant flooding around the state. Just a few degrees colder on the thermometer, and we could have gotten walloped multiple times.

Scenes around New Jersey on a snowy Saturday morning in February 2024. (Charles Weber, Mathieu Gerbush, Dan Zarrow / Townsquare Media, Canva) Scenes around New Jersey on a snowy Saturday morning in February 2024. (Charles Weber, Mathieu Gerbush, Dan Zarrow / Townsquare Media, Canva) loading...

Now, as we welcome the Vernal Equinox and the official start of Spring, I am hearing the question almost daily: Are we done with snow for the season?

The answer: Possibly. Although accumulating snow remains possible in NJ through April and even early May, the chance of a "big" snow storm is very low going forward.

Winter Weather New York A bird rests on a tree branch in Central Park after a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

Let's dig a little deeper into some updated statistics about when "snow season" generally ends in New Jersey. To be clear, we are not talking about an actual weather forecast here - this is a historical, climatological analysis of when the transition from winter to spring has happened in the past. (Also check out my companion piece about the start date of NJ's wintry weather season.)

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow