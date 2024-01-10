NJ storm aftermath: See flooding in Manville, Lodi, Seaside Park, more

🚧 Flooding persists after NJ winter storm

🚧 Swollen rivers flooded roads on Wednesday

🚧 Some levels were still rising in

Continued flooding since the overnight winter storm that blew through New Jersey remained a top concern for communities on Wednesday — especially those next to overflowing rivers.

Flood-prone Manville was largely submerged, as seen in video shared to YouTube by NJ.com:

Along the Raritan River in Middlesex County, parks were also largely underwater into Wednesday afternoon, as shared to X, formerly Twitter, by Kyle David.

Piscataway dealt with cresting levels of the Raritan River around noon time, right at the Birchwood Apartments near Rt. 287.

Residents were urged to move any vehicles to higher ground for the remainder of the situation, in a police post to Facebook.

Route 206 in Hillsborough and Somerville on Jan. 10, 2024. (Tim Pino via Twitter) Route 206 in Hillsborough and Somerville on Jan. 10, 2024. (Tim Pino via Twitter) loading...

In Somerset County, Millstone Valley Fire Department said they had been called to just one stranded motorist amid the slowly receding flood waters. Along the Jersey Shore, the NJ News 12 Storm Watch Team shared a video to X of afternoon flooding in Mantaloking and Seaside Park:

Major flooding was recorded on Wednesday morning along stretches of the Raritan River, Passaic River, Saddle River and Pompton River, according to the National Weather Service.

Moderate flooding was also contended with along areas of the Millstone River, South Branch Raritan River, Rockaway River, Passaic River, Ramapo River and Delaware River at Burlington.

Even after the latest flooding subsides, residents would not be in the clear, for long.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow has said that two more storm systems were aiming for NJ in the next week, along with a blast of "very cold arctic air" this weekend.

