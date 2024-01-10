NJ flood risk continues until Thursday: Over a dozen victims rescued already

💧 Two people were also rescued from vehicles

Several people were rescued in nearly a dozen rescues during Tuesday's rain.

Dover Fire Department Lt. Bryan Waagner told NJ.com that six people were rescued from one house on East Blackwell Street and four from another. Two people were also rescued from a parked vehicle.

The street runs along the Rockaway River, which was approaching flood stage Tuesday night.

One of the rescues involved two small children, Waagner told NJ.com.

Flooding along swollen rivers

Flooding prompted water rescues from multiple homes in Burlington County – three in Delran, three in Cinnaminson and one each in Palmyra, Bordentown City and Riverside, according to county spokesman David Levinsky.

The Delran Fire Department on its Facebook page said its rescues took place on Stewart Avenue along Rancocas Creek.

Murphy: Flooding like a bad movie

Gov. Phil Murphy said on Fox 5's "Good Day New York" that the flooding is not done as the rivers continue to rise.

"The Passaic River probably won't crest until Thursday. You've got communities in and around that river that have been seeing that movie one too many times for sure," Murphy said.

Runoff from the rainwater and snowmelt is causing the overflowing rivers, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"Several rivers, streams, and creeks are under Flood Warnings, as Moderate to Major category flooding is expected. More serious water inundations are coming," Zarrow said.

