Did a New Jersey library distribute counterfeit eclipse glasses?
A library in New Jersey handed out eclipse viewing glasses that may have not actually worked against protecting users' eyes from the sun.
Ahead of the solar eclipse on Monday, Moorestown Library posted online that the glasses they had distributed to visitors may be a sham.
"We have recently learned that though they are labeled as having been manufactured by Medical King, they may be counterfeit," the library said on Facebook. "We advise against using these and apologize profusely for the error."
The library said it purchased the glasses from Walmart.com.
With the post, the library provided a link that directs the community on how to test solar eclipse glasses for safety. Experts say the proper glasses comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard for filters. Some glasses may claim to be ISO-certified when they actually haven't been properly tested.
Last week, the library announced on social media that it had a limited supply of eclipse glasses to distribute from the adult reference desk. A day later, the library's glasses were out of stock.
