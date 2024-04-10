🔴 An on-duty State Police vehicle and motorcycle collided on Route 70

🔴 The motorcyclist died at a hospital

🔴 There were 10 fatalities on Route 70 in 2023

SOUTHAMPTON — A fatal crash between a marked State police vehicle and a motorcycle on Route 70 is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said the trooper hit the motorcycle on Route 70 near Burrs Mills Road in Southampton.

The motorcyclist was taken to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 12:45 p.m. The trooper did not suffer serious injuries.

A photo from the scene shows the motorcycle on the ground along the driver's side of the trooper's SUV.

Route 70 danger

The state did not release other details.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability investigates deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

It is the second crash on Route 70, which runs east-west from Camden to Monmouth counties, according to State Police records this year. There were 10 fatalities on the road in 2023.

