NJ woman, 27, loses her life — Never do this on a highway, cops warn

🔴 Valdaishi Simpkin was outside her disabled car on Route 80

🔴 She was reportedly traveling with two young children

🔴 The trucker was reportedly unaware he struck Simpkin and left the scene

A 27-year-old New Jersey woman whose car broke down Monday morning on Route 80 was fatally hit by a tractor-trailer.

A Honda driven by Valdaishi Simpkin, of Irvington, pulled over to the right shoulder on the eastbound side after crossing into New Jersey around 8:20 a.m., State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Simpkin was outside her disabled car when she was struck by a tractor-trailer. Lebron did not provide other details.

Family members told RLS Metro Breaking News that Simpkin got out of the car to change a tire. She was traveling with her 7-year-old child, a 3-month-old infant and a adult male.

According to RLS, the trucker was unaware he had struck Simpkin when he was stopped by troopers.

Lebron advised drivers who become disabled on a New Jersey highway to turn on their hazard lights and call 911.

Department of Transportation Safety Service Patrol vehicles operate Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends and holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Every year, they help 70,000 people by changing flat tires, towing vehicles and fueling empty gas tanks.

They operate on portions of Routes 76, 78, 80, 95, 195, 280, 287, 295, 440 and 676. It's also on state highways 29, 42 and 55. They can be summoned by 911 dispatchers.

The crash was the third fatal crash on Route 80 in 2024 and the second on the highway in Warren County.

