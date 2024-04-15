NJ will enjoy two beautiful days before unsettled weather returns

The Bottom Line

As promised, this weekend featured quite a mixed bag of weather across New Jersey. Saturday was windy and cold. Sunday was nice and warm, with a round of evening thunderstorms.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, if not a couple degrees warmer. A pleasant bright sky for the most part, although a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. Tuesday also looks great, even though temperatures turn about 10 degrees cooler.

Unsettled weather — clouds and rain — is set to return midweek. Specifically, Wednesday and Thursday turn wet and therefore cooler. Hopefully the "blah" will largely clear by next weekend.

Monday

As of this writing (6:30 a.m.), showers are just about done in South Jersey. But with a frontal boundary still in the neighborhood, raindrops could return later on.

Overall, it is going to be another beautiful day. 50s and 60s making for a comfortable start. And high temperatures around 75 to 80 degrees will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday. Even most coastal areas should taste 70s, with a stiff on-shore breeze preventing the sea breeze from setting up. The only exception, barrier islands, which are almost always cooler in the springtime as they are surrounded by chilly ocean/bay water.

There will be some clouds around early and late, but the majority of the day will bring plenty of sunshine.

Monday will be warm and mainly dry, with a few isolated late-day showers possible to the south. (Accuweather)

While I suspect most of New Jersey will stay completely dry on Monday, the southern half of the state could experience a shower or thunderstorm. Best timing estimate for potential raindrops would be about 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. I do not think there is a severe weather risk (wind, hail, tornado) although downpours and lightning are possibilities.

Skies will clear for the rest of Monday night. And temperatures will be comfortably cool, dipping to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday. However, with sunny skies, light winds, and a completely dry forecast, it will be another very pleasant day.

Tuesday has the potential to be a gorgeous weather day, sunny, dry, and mild. (Accuweather)

Look for highs around 65 to 70 degrees. No problems, from start to finish.

Wednesday

Ah, unsettled weather returns Wednesday. That means clouds and raindrops, although it is not going to be a total washout.

Midweek, our weather turns decidedly less pleasant and cooler, as rain and clouds return to the forecast. (Accuweather)

As skies become mostly cloudy to overcast, high temperatures on Wednesday will be limited to the mid to upper 50s. That is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Scattered rain will come into play by Wednesday afternoon. (I would not rule out showers in the morning, but that will be your best shot for a period of dry weather on Wednesday.) Nothing too heavy, and the severe weather risk is nil.

Thursday

More of the same. A backdoor cold front will really reinforce the chill in the air. I have settled on a forecast with high temperatures in the 50s again. But some forecast models are showing only 40s for part of the state.

It will be cloudy and showery throughout Thursday. Again, not necessarily a total washout. But also not a great day for outdoor activities.

The Extended Forecast

Skies on Friday will stay somewhat murky and mostly cloudy. But I favor a drier, warmer day as high temperatures return to the 60s for most of the state.

A new cold front will introduce some rain on Saturday. High temperatures should hit the lower-mid 60s before that influx of cooler air arrives.

And even then, the new air mass will not be that cold. I am seeing partly sunny skies with highs around 60 degrees for Sunday.

