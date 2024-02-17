Surprise, 13 inches! Here’s how much snow fell across NJ Saturday

It was forecast to be a "minor to moderate impact" storm. A gentle, fluffy snow. A "South Jersey Special". Producing 1-3" of snow accumulation to the north and 3-5" to the south.

And then? A very heavy band of snow streamed through a narrow stripe of central New Jersey early Saturday morning. Producing 2 to 4 inches of snow per hour. The end result was double-digit snowfall.

A healthy 10.3" of snow accumulated in this Somerset, N.J. backyard. (Mathieu Gerbush) A healthy 10.3" of snow accumulated in this Somerset, N.J. backyard. (Mathieu Gerbush) loading...

What a surprise. A nasty surprise for meteorologists and snow-haters alike. A glorious surprise for the snow-lovers of Central Jersey.

The overall snowfall "winner" in NJ? Holland Township in Hunterdon County, with one public report of 13" of accumulation as of Saturday morning. Wow.

It was a wintry welcome to the Garden State along the I-95 New Jersey Turnpike Extension in Florence, N.J. (Charles Weber) It was a wintry welcome to the Garden State along the I-95 New Jersey Turnpike Extension in Florence, N.J. (Charles Weber) loading...

As we dig out the shovels and salt for the second time in a week, it is time to recap what fell and where. Keep in mind, these are top totals by county, representing a select summary of snowfall totals across New Jersey, as reported to the National Weather Service and CoCoRaHS. They should be considered preliminary, unconfirmed, and unofficial.

Get our free mobile app

Atlantic County

Hammonton... 3.5"

Hamilton Twp... 3.3"

Buena Vista Twp... 3.3"

Folsom... 3.3"

Bergen County

Oakland... 2.8"

Tenafly... 1.8"

Burlington County

Mount Laurel... 4.5"

Lake Pine... 4.1"

Delran... 4.0"

Medford Twp... 4.0"

Medford Lakes... 4.0"

Camden County

Cherry Hill... 4.3"

Greentree... 3.5"

Maple Shade... 3.5"

Barrington... 3.2"

Mount Ephraim... 3.1"

Cape May County

Woodbine... 3.0"

Ocean City... 1.6"

Lower Twp... 1.0"

Cumberland County

Deerfield Twp... 3.1"

Upper Deerfield Twp... 3.1"

Vineland... 2.1"

Essex County

Millburn... 4.0"

Newark... 3.7"

Maplewood Twp... 3.6"

Montclair... 2.5"

Gloucester County

Pitman... 3.5"

Williamstown... 3.0"

Monroe Twp... 2.8"

Hudson County

Jersey City... 4.0"

Harrison... 3.7"

Hunterdon County

Frenchtown... 13.0"

Holland Twp... 13.0"

Franklin Twp... 12.8"

Readington Twp... 12.0"

Stanton... 12.0"

Mercer County

Hopewell... 8.5"

North Princeton... 6.0"

Woodsville... 5.5"

Princeton... 5.0"

Hopewell Twp... 5.0"

Middlesex County

New Brunswick... 11.3"

North Brunswick... 11.3"

Milltown... 11.0"

Metuchen... 10.9"

Edison... 10.1"

Monmouth County

Keansburg... 10.0"

Holmdel... 9.0"

Keyport... 9.0"

Union Beach... 9.0"

Leonardo... 8.8"

Morris County

Millington... 5.0"

Long Hill Twp... 4.5"

Randolph... 3.5"

Mine Hill Twp... 3.0"

Brookside... 3.0"

Schooleys Mountain... 3.0"

Morristown... 3.0"

Ocean County

Whiting... 3.4"

Tuckerton... 3.0"

Stafford Twp... 2.8"

Berkeley Twp... 2.3"

Brick... 2.3"

Passaic County

Hawthorne... 2.8"

Little Falls Twp... 2.4"

West Milford Twp... 2.3"

Salem County

Pittsgrove Twp... 3.0"

Woodstown... 1.3"

Somerset County

Bridgewater... 12.0"

Branchburg Twp... 11.5"

Flagtown... 11.0"

Manville... 11.0"

Franklin Twp... 10.4"

Sussex County

Sparta Twp... 2.5"

Newton... 2.1"

Wantage... 2.1"

Union County

Clark Twp... 8.4"

Westfield... 6.8"

New Providence... 4.0"

Warren County

Greenwich... 6.0"

Phillipsburg... 3.7"

Washington Twp... 3.3"

NJ's 10 Favorite Ways to Spend a Snow Day! When the snow is piling up outside and your workday or school day gets interrupted, we asked what you like to do to fill your time. Here are New Jersey's 10 Favorite Ways to Spend a Snow Day. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.