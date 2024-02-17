Surprise, 13 inches! Here’s how much snow fell across NJ Saturday
It was forecast to be a "minor to moderate impact" storm. A gentle, fluffy snow. A "South Jersey Special". Producing 1-3" of snow accumulation to the north and 3-5" to the south.
And then? A very heavy band of snow streamed through a narrow stripe of central New Jersey early Saturday morning. Producing 2 to 4 inches of snow per hour. The end result was double-digit snowfall.
What a surprise. A nasty surprise for meteorologists and snow-haters alike. A glorious surprise for the snow-lovers of Central Jersey.
The overall snowfall "winner" in NJ? Holland Township in Hunterdon County, with one public report of 13" of accumulation as of Saturday morning. Wow.
As we dig out the shovels and salt for the second time in a week, it is time to recap what fell and where. Keep in mind, these are top totals by county, representing a select summary of snowfall totals across New Jersey, as reported to the National Weather Service and CoCoRaHS. They should be considered preliminary, unconfirmed, and unofficial.
Atlantic County
Hammonton... 3.5"
Hamilton Twp... 3.3"
Buena Vista Twp... 3.3"
Folsom... 3.3"
Bergen County
Oakland... 2.8"
Tenafly... 1.8"
Burlington County
Mount Laurel... 4.5"
Lake Pine... 4.1"
Delran... 4.0"
Medford Twp... 4.0"
Medford Lakes... 4.0"
Camden County
Cherry Hill... 4.3"
Greentree... 3.5"
Maple Shade... 3.5"
Barrington... 3.2"
Mount Ephraim... 3.1"
Cape May County
Woodbine... 3.0"
Ocean City... 1.6"
Lower Twp... 1.0"
Cumberland County
Deerfield Twp... 3.1"
Upper Deerfield Twp... 3.1"
Vineland... 2.1"
Essex County
Millburn... 4.0"
Newark... 3.7"
Maplewood Twp... 3.6"
Montclair... 2.5"
Gloucester County
Pitman... 3.5"
Williamstown... 3.0"
Monroe Twp... 2.8"
Hudson County
Jersey City... 4.0"
Harrison... 3.7"
Hunterdon County
Frenchtown... 13.0"
Holland Twp... 13.0"
Franklin Twp... 12.8"
Readington Twp... 12.0"
Stanton... 12.0"
Mercer County
Hopewell... 8.5"
North Princeton... 6.0"
Woodsville... 5.5"
Princeton... 5.0"
Hopewell Twp... 5.0"
Middlesex County
New Brunswick... 11.3"
North Brunswick... 11.3"
Milltown... 11.0"
Metuchen... 10.9"
Edison... 10.1"
Monmouth County
Keansburg... 10.0"
Holmdel... 9.0"
Keyport... 9.0"
Union Beach... 9.0"
Leonardo... 8.8"
Morris County
Millington... 5.0"
Long Hill Twp... 4.5"
Randolph... 3.5"
Mine Hill Twp... 3.0"
Brookside... 3.0"
Schooleys Mountain... 3.0"
Morristown... 3.0"
Ocean County
Whiting... 3.4"
Tuckerton... 3.0"
Stafford Twp... 2.8"
Berkeley Twp... 2.3"
Brick... 2.3"
Passaic County
Hawthorne... 2.8"
Little Falls Twp... 2.4"
West Milford Twp... 2.3"
Salem County
Pittsgrove Twp... 3.0"
Woodstown... 1.3"
Somerset County
Bridgewater... 12.0"
Branchburg Twp... 11.5"
Flagtown... 11.0"
Manville... 11.0"
Franklin Twp... 10.4"
Sussex County
Sparta Twp... 2.5"
Newton... 2.1"
Wantage... 2.1"
Union County
Clark Twp... 8.4"
Westfield... 6.8"
New Providence... 4.0"
Warren County
Greenwich... 6.0"
Phillipsburg... 3.7"
Washington Twp... 3.3"
