On Monday we focused on "Small Business Monday" brought to us by our friends at VCS Software.

Callers chimed in bringing attention to some great spots across the state.

Carla in Milburn had three spots for us to check out:

"Just Like Nonna's" is a breakfast and lunch place in Orange.

"Guy's Pizzeria in West Orange for sandwiches, salad and pizza

"Reservoir Restaurant" in South Orange for thin-crust pizza

Doug in Lakewood called to highlight a great trucking company where he and his colleagues are happy to work. New Green Freight Trucking

Estelle in Ewing called about her nephew's new business making custom BBQ grills, "Green Money Fab" in Milford.

Bob in Lawrenceville called about Bobs Automotive in Lawrenceville

Steven in Springfield wanted us to know about Matthews General contractors focused on kitchens baths

Tim in Somerset called about Hidden Springs Lavender and Alpaca farms in Skillman.

I'll be there this Thursday for a Crab Boil event!

Join me!

