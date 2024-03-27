Check out these NJ small businesses by NJ 101.5 listeners

This week we had a flood of small businesses call in to get added to our "must-visit" list. We ran out of time and space for everyone on Monday so here are a few more that I recommend you visit. Some food, some service, all great!

To lead off the list, I want to shout out our good friend Ace Gallagher who is not only the Mayor of Hanover Township in Morris County, he's a very successful business owner.

"Ace Gallagher Stump Grinding" has been in business for the past 30 years, fully licensed, and all team members are fingerprinted and background checked so you can be confident about the people coming to do the job.

Ace and his team have serviced thousands of homeowners and worked with hundreds of contractors. Projects have included Ellis Island, Washington's Headquarters, and Edison's museum. Got a stump to grind? Call Ace! (973) 428-1102

Jessica in Eatontown called in to recommend Beach Grille in Long Branch.

Flo in Flemington recommended Village Gyro in Flemington

Pat in Beechwood called to recommend Forepeak Favorites bakery

Umberto in Toms River called to recommend Zi Marie’s in Toms River. They have a Bill Spadea sandwich: Garlic Bread, provolone, mozzarella, meatballs

Also, Pizza Wars is happening in a few weeks in Toms River at the Clarion

Island Dragway in Great Meadows. Their claim to fame is the first 200 mph pass in history in 1964. The show is "Spring Truck Fest" on May 11

