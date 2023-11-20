These dishes are a must-have on a New Jersey Thanksgiving table

Can you believe it’s Thanksgiving already? Thankfully it’s one of those holidays that basically sets your dinner menu for you. The real strategy comes in when you’re trying to figure out what family member will make what dish.

There are traditional Thanksgiving staples that will always show up on the dinner table.

Turkey

Stuffing

Cranberry Sauce

Gravy

Potatoes

Rolls

Green beans

Apple Pie

But this is New Jersey, a widely diverse state filled with many different cultural backgrounds. That being said, every household has some type of food item that makes the Thanksgiving table no matter what.

Now I’m not talking about pork roll, but we all have that one dish that makes our out-of-town guests say, “We’re definitely in Jersey”.

At my family’s Thanksgiving table, you’ll always find an Italian antipasto platter.

You have your different cheeses including the fresh mozzarella, an assortment of meats like prosciutto, soppressata, and capicola. Don’t forget the olives, hot and/or stuffed peppers, and artichoke hearts.

It’s hard not to fill up on just that alone.

I asked the rest a few of my co-workers what their “must-have” Thanksgiving dish is:

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Roast Red Peppers

Ravioli

Cranberry Sauce out of the can

Whiskey Sour

Mac and Cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Pumpkin Pie Martini

If your "must-have" dish didn't make this list, send me an e-mail and I'll add it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.