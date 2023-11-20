These dishes are a must-have on a New Jersey Thanksgiving table
Can you believe it’s Thanksgiving already? Thankfully it’s one of those holidays that basically sets your dinner menu for you. The real strategy comes in when you’re trying to figure out what family member will make what dish.
There are traditional Thanksgiving staples that will always show up on the dinner table.
Turkey
Stuffing
Cranberry Sauce
Gravy
Potatoes
Rolls
Green beans
Apple Pie
But this is New Jersey, a widely diverse state filled with many different cultural backgrounds. That being said, every household has some type of food item that makes the Thanksgiving table no matter what.
Now I’m not talking about pork roll, but we all have that one dish that makes our out-of-town guests say, “We’re definitely in Jersey”.
At my family’s Thanksgiving table, you’ll always find an Italian antipasto platter.
You have your different cheeses including the fresh mozzarella, an assortment of meats like prosciutto, soppressata, and capicola. Don’t forget the olives, hot and/or stuffed peppers, and artichoke hearts.
It’s hard not to fill up on just that alone.
I asked the rest a few of my co-workers what their “must-have” Thanksgiving dish is:
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Roast Red Peppers
Ravioli
Cranberry Sauce out of the can
Whiskey Sour
Mac and Cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Pumpkin Pie Martini
If your "must-have" dish didn't make this list, send me an e-mail and I'll add it.
