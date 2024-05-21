Watch newly hatched peregrine falcon chicks on a NJ livestream

🐣 Four peregrine chicks just hatched on the roof of the Union County Courthouse

🐣 The falcon chicks have been successfully banded

🐣 The bands help track the chicks' behaviors and habits

ELIZABETH — Four male peregrine falcon chicks recently hatched at Union County’s Courthouse Tower, and they have been successfully banded, the Union County Board of County Commissioners announced.

The identification bands, along with web cameras installed on the roof of the courthouse, assist the county and its wildlife preservation partners in carefully tracking the chicks’ behaviors, whereabouts, and habits, with the hope of better understanding and preserving the species.

Falcon Cam, Union County Courthouse (Union County) Falcon Cam, Union County Courthouse (Union County) loading...

“We are delighted to welcome these beautiful new additions to Union County. We appreciate the privilege and responsibility of having this endangered species in the state of NJ living and breeding on our grounds," said Union County Chairwoman, Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. "We proudly continue our partnership with the NJ Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation in our shared commitment to preserving and protecting our precious wildlife.”

On May 20, Palmieri-Mouded, other city personnel, and wildlife preservation partners helped place identification bands on the four peregrine chicks.

Falcon Cam, Union County Courthouse (Union County) Falcon Cam, Union County Courthouse (Union County) loading...

The baby peregrine falcons received a health checkup and were promptly returned to their nest with their parents, Mango and Frida. The adult pair has successfully raised 23 babies on top of the courthouse since 2019, and this brood of falcons will be officially of fledging age (their first flight) in early to mid-June, county officials said.

The population of peregrine falcons in the U.S. was severely reduced in the 20th century due to pollutants, especially the pesticide DDT. They were also added to the endangered species list in 1973.

Vice Chairwoman Lourdes-Leon (Union County) Vice Chairwoman Lourdes-Leon (Union County) loading...

Thanks to many improvements, the falcons were removed from the federal list in 1999, however, they continue to be an endangered species in New Jersey.

Falcons typically rest on rock cliff ledges, but peregrine falcons have taken a liking to tall buildings.

Union County Chairwoman Palmieri-Mouded and Adeline (Union County) Union County Chairwoman Palmieri-Mouded and Adeline (Union County) loading...

In 2006, Union County personnel, with the help of state wildlife experts installed a nesting box on the courthouse tower roof for the birds. Every year since then, a pair of peregrine falcons has laid eggs in the nesting box.

Cameras were installed 10 years later to provide the 24/7 Falcon Cam livestream of the nest.

Check out the livestream here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom