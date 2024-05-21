🔴 An attack on an auto mechanic in Rochelle Park involved bleach

🔴 The suspect was apparently angry over an incident involving his girlfriend

🔴 He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault

ROCHELLE PARK — A man was charged with a vicious bleach attack on a car mechanic after a shocking incident in Bergen County.

Lodi Gulf, Rochelle Park (ABC 7) Lodi Gulf, Rochelle Park (ABC 7) loading...

Police said a 33-year-old Hackensack man identified as Alonge Jones went to Lodi Gulf, an auto repair shop in Rochelle Park last week, and was seen on video, first, hurling bleach in a mechanic’s face, then bashing in the windshield of his car with a tool.

The suspect seen beating in the windshield of a car at Lodi Gulf (ABC 7) The suspect seen beating in the windshield of a car at Lodi Gulf (ABC 7) loading...

Jones had accused the victim of “touching” his girlfriend the day before in what was termed a “negative encounter,” when she brought her car in for a brake repair.

A picture of the smashed windshield at Lodi Gulf, Rochelle Park (ABC 7) A picture of the smashed windshield at Lodi Gulf, Rochelle Park (ABC 7) loading...

When police reviewed the security video of the incident that took place at the corner of Rochelle and Central Avenues, they were able to identify Jones as the suspect and arrested him in Teaneck. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

The mechanic, who has not been named, is being treated for blurred vision and facial injuries.

