This NJ fishing derby is the perfect family activity

Many people are looking for fun things to do with the kids in New Jersey and it’s not always so easy to find, especially right in the neighborhood. And especially when the weather starts to get warm!

Whether you’re a seasoned fisherman or a neophyte angler, fishing is a great family activity. Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters have bonded over fishing as a hobby for years.

Maybe you’ve always wanted to pursue this with your kids or maybe you just think it’s good to instill them with a love For fishing at a young age. Either way, have I got an event for you.

If you’ve always wanted to have a fun fishing day with your kid, I’ve got the perfect place to do it.

East Brunswick is one of those towns that always has great programming and special events and this one is no different! The 4th Annual Youth Fishing Derby is happening on Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dallenbach Lake.

This free event is perfect for residents to bring their kids for a day of fishing and fun. Just make sure to bring your fishing gear, as there are only a few rental poles available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No fishing permit is needed for kids 15 and under.

Not sure how to cast a line? No problem. The township will offer brief lessons on the spot, along with information handouts and equipment checks.

There will be competitions running throughout the morning, with help from the Boy and Girl Scouts, NJ DEP Fishing & Wildlife, and East Brunswick Recreation & Parks staff.

It’s fishing season! And is there a better place for fishing than New Jersey?

